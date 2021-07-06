July 6, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Sabuj Sathi || Green partner’s bicycle delivery activities, when will the students of which class get bicycles? Learn …

1 min read
11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: As per the announcement of the Chief Minister, the state has started the process of distributing bicycles to the students under the Green Companion Project. The work of giving bicycles in the first phase has to be completed by the month of August. For those who have already passed the ninth grade, but have not been able to get a bicycle for the lockdown due to the Corona Ultima, the process of giving a bicycle has been instructed to be completed by next August.

On the other hand, for those who are in the ninth grade this year, the process of giving bicycles has to be completed by November. According to sources, the chairman of the SC commission held a video conference with the district governors today. According to sources, the meeting directed the district magistrate to complete the work of providing bicycles in the first phase by next August. Last month, the Chief Minister announced the provision of bicycles. After that instruction, this time the activities started all over the state.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Shubhagata Dey

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Khela Hobe day will be celebrated in Bengal announces Mamata Banerjee The game is not over, this time it will be ‘Khela Chahe’ day in the state, Mamata announced – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee: ‘Many old relationships’, Mamata at Mukul Nibas in mourning, Krishna Roy’s funeral tomorrow

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Fake CBI Sanatan Roychowdhury || Trying to grab 10 crore property in Goriyahat! Receipt of BJP membership to fake CBI Sanatan

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

1 min read

Sabuj Sathi || Green partner’s bicycle delivery activities, when will the students of which class get bicycles? Learn …

11 mins ago admin
2 min read

Khela Hobe day will be celebrated in Bengal announces Mamata Banerjee The game is not over, this time it will be ‘Khela Chahe’ day in the state, Mamata announced – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee: ‘Many old relationships’, Mamata at Mukul Nibas in mourning, Krishna Roy’s funeral tomorrow

1 hour ago admin
1 min read

Tension in Bengal district after man dies in police custody; two policemen suspended

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.