TMC Protest against Petrol Price hike | The grassroots are ready to create a storm in the parliament with the price of fuel, a master plan is being prepared …

#Kolkata: Modibabu Petrol Bekabu- Abhishek Banerjee has already spoken out about fuel prices using this tag. “Fuel prices in Corona have reached historic highs. The BJP government seems to be working harder to alleviate the suffering of the common man,” Abhishek Banerjee wrote on Twitter recently. The Trinamool (TMC) wants to be vocal in this issue (TMC Protest against Petrol Price hike) in Parliament this time as well. The team also has plans to take to the streets.

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to her own Narendra Modi proposing to reduce fuel taxes. In the letter, Mamata wrote that the price of petrol has gone up six times in May and a total of six times in June. In the first week of July, the price of petrol increased 4 times. Besides, he has also tied the center with cess. The political circles think that he will raise more tone on this issue in the coming days.

The grassroots political strategy is to quickly take a position of opposition on the issue of the masses since the time of the note. This time too he is not doing otherwise. With this, a storm may arise in the Badal session of the Parliament. According to party sources, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will lead the protest in Parliament.

Besides, all the MLAs are being asked to join the protest on the 10th and 11th on behalf of the Trinamool. Perth Chatterjee told all the MLAs that the protest would be held in accordance with the Corona rules. It is also rumored that the Trinamool may join hands with other opposition parties on the issue of show of strength on the streets. Opposition on the one hand and opposition in the Lok Sabha on the other hand, the strategy of this two-pronged attack is currently a grassroots tactic. With the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, the Trinamool wants the opposition to strengthen its hand on this issue.