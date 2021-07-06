Vidhan Parishad | In today’s discussion on the Legislative Assembly, learn the importance of this proposal …

#Kolkata: A proposal is going to be tabled in the assembly with the state assembly. This proposal will be presented today. If the proposal is passed, it will go to the governor. From there to the Union Law Ministry. After getting the clearance, it has to be passed in two chambers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Then it will go to the President for final approval. The state legislature will be launched only after that approval. The state will have 97 seats in the 294-seat assembly. However, there will never be less than 40 seats.

What is the Legislative Council?

State legislatures can be bicameral or unicameral. The upper house of the bicameral legislature is called the Legislative Assembly and the lower house is called the Legislative Assembly. Legislative Assemblies do not exist in most states of India. West Bengal also has one chamber. What is the importance and power of the Legislative Assembly? In no case will it be less than 40. The term of office of the Legislative Assembly is 7 years. Elections to the Legislative Assembly are held every 6 years. In addition, one-third of the members of the Legislative Assembly retire every two years.

What is the legal power of the Legislative Assembly?

Any bill other than money bill can be raised in the Legislative Assembly. The Legislative Assembly can withhold a bill passed in the Legislative Assembly for a maximum of 4 months. What is the financial capacity of the Legislative Council? Money cannot be raised in the Legislative Assembly. What is the ruling power of the Legislative Assembly? According to the Constitution, the Cabinet of the State is accountable only to the lower house, the Legislative Assembly. As a result, the Legislative Council does not have much power regarding governance. Why there is no Legislative Council in Bengal? There was once a Legislative Council in West Bengal. But in parliamentary democracy, the upper house of the state legislature becomes almost ‘unimportant’. As a result, this upper house was abolished in many states, including West Bengal. On 21 March 1969, a resolution was passed to abolish the Legislative Assembly in West Bengal. Then the West Bengal Legislative Assembly (Abolition) Act, 1989 was passed in the Indian Parliament. The council was dissolved on 1 August 1969. However, in 2011, the All India Trinamool Congress government hinted at reconstituting the council.

Which states have Legislative Councils?

At present, there are bicameral legislatures in all the six states of India. These are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir. In April 2008, the Legislative Assembly was brought back to the state of Andhra Pradesh. However, the state’s main opposition party, the Telugu Desam Party, has said it will dissolve the legislature again if it comes to power. After the Akali Dal-BJP alliance came to power in Punjab, Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal has expressed his desire to reconstitute the Legislative Assembly.