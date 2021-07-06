West Bengal Corona Update Daily Covid cases reduced to below thousand

#Kolkata: Daily Corona Update (Daily Corona Update) After a long time, the number of daily corona infections dropped below one thousand (West Bengal Corona Update). Mortality has also decreased. The Corona Virus situation in the state has been a beacon of hope since early July. The graph of infection was downward. All in all, there are indications of well-being in the Corona figure. Some of the doctors think that so much work has been done due to the strict restrictions for a long time.

According to a report issued by the health department on Monday evening, 65 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours in the state. 109 of them are residents of North 24 Parganas. The daily infection is highest in this district. In Kolkata, 84 people were infected with corona in one day. Apart from North 24 Parganas, no other district has been hit by more than 100 cases of corona. These figures are undoubtedly a relief to the state health department. On this day 40 thousand 36 samples were tested in the state. It shows that the positivity rate of the state has come down to 2.19 percent. Death has also decreased. In the last 24 hours, 18 people have died in the state. 3 of them are residents of North 24 Parganas. The district tops the state in terms of daily deaths. At the same time two people died in Calcutta. Besides, deaths have been reported from several districts including South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore. However, at the same time, 1898 people have won the Corona War in this state. Which is almost double the daily infestation. Strict restrictions were imposed on breaking the corona chain in the state. Its benefits also matched. But to stop the third wave, the doctors are appealing to the people of the state to abide by the code of conduct.

Meanwhile, the total number of corona cases in Bengal increased to 15 lakh 6 thousand 269 people. Of which 14 lakh 60 thousand 512 people have recovered. As a result, the recovery rate in the state has increased to 97.83 percent. The number of corona patients under treatment stands at 18,950. Which is 630 less than on Sunday.