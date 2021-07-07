Adhir Chowdhury to Mamata Banerjee: In the midst of rumors of going to the post of party leader in the Lok Sabha, a letter to Mamata is eager! What did you write?2 min read
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on vacancy declaration by Department for Personnel and Administrative Reforms for promotion to West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) (Executive) Cadre for all eligible Joint Block Development officers pic.twitter.com/8ivs3CqNQh
– ANI ()ANI) July 7, 2021
Adhir Chowdhury expressed interest in buying an oxygen plant and two state-of-the-art ambulances for the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital with his own MP’s funds. Adhir Chowdhury also wrote a letter to District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi seeking approval in this regard. He also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking approval. In response to Adhir Chowdhury’s letter, Murshidabad district magistrate Sharad Dwivedi sent a letter to the district chief health officer asking for an estimated budget for an oxygen plant and two state-of-the-art ambulances. At the same time, the district magistrate took detailed information about where the oxygen plant could be set up at Adhir Chowdhury’s center Bahrampur for the medical college hospital and where the two ambulances would provide services. However, as the pace of the whole process slowed down, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This time, he wrote a letter to Mamata asking about the promotion of Joint Block Development Officers.
Published by:Suman Biswas
First published: