Adhir Chowdhury to Mamata Banerjee: In the midst of rumors of going to the post of party leader in the Lok Sabha, a letter to Mamata is eager! What did you write?

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the state Congress, is now aiming to help the people of the district and the state by leaving behind the disappointing result in the polls. Earlier, the state Congress president had written a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to hand over her MP funds to the state government for use in building an oxygen plant. This time, he was eager to send a letter to Mamata Banerjee asking questions on behalf of the Joint Block Development Officers of the state. In the letter, he said, the Joint Block Development Officers played a very important role in the development of rural Bengal. After 8 years in the post, they are now eligible to be recruited in the West Bengal Civil Service Cadre. Adhir complained that the Joint Block Development Officers were not being promoted even after the deadline. Despite the plea of ​​the President of the Provincial Congress, this deprivation needs to be stopped in the case of Joint Block Development Officers despite the opportunity. He requested the Chief Minister to declare a vacancy for this.

Adhir Chowdhury expressed interest in buying an oxygen plant and two state-of-the-art ambulances for the Murshidabad Medical College Hospital with his own MP’s funds. Adhir Chowdhury also wrote a letter to District Magistrate Sharad Dwivedi seeking approval in this regard. He also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking approval. In response to Adhir Chowdhury’s letter, Murshidabad district magistrate Sharad Dwivedi sent a letter to the district chief health officer asking for an estimated budget for an oxygen plant and two state-of-the-art ambulances. At the same time, the district magistrate took detailed information about where the oxygen plant could be set up at Adhir Chowdhury’s center Bahrampur for the medical college hospital and where the two ambulances would provide services. However, as the pace of the whole process slowed down, he wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This time, he wrote a letter to Mamata asking about the promotion of Joint Block Development Officers.