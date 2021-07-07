Amit’s deputy is Nishith, all four ministers of Bengal are important, who got any responsibility? – News18 Bangla

Amit’s deputy is Nishith, all four ministers of Bengal are important, who got any responsibility? – News18 Bangla1 min read
#Delhi: Although he was made the state minister, only four MPs of Bengal were given important responsibilities Of the four, Nishith Pramanik has got the most importance He has been given the responsibility of the Minister of State for Home Affairs Besides, he has been made the state minister of youth and sports
Bankura MP Subhash Sarkar has been made the state minister for education
Bangaon MP Shantanu Tagore has been given the important charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Alipurduar MP John Barla has been made Minister of State for Minority Development
