Bengal does not get any cabinet rank minister in Narendra Modi government Bengali did not get a full minister! Nishith takes oath as state minister – Shantanura – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: So far, there have been two Union Ministers from the state in the Union Cabinet This time the number of Union Ministers from the state increased, but no one from Bengal got the responsibility of a full Minister All the four MPs elected from the states got the status of state ministers in the Union Cabinet Subhash Sarkar, Nishith Pramanik, Shantanu Tagore and John Barla were sworn in as state ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the same day. However, it is not yet known who is going to get the responsibility of which ministry

A total of 43 MPs were sworn in as Union Ministers on the day Babul Supriya and Debashree Chowdhury, two MPs elected from Bengal, also served as state ministers. Both of them have resigned on this day Instead, only four MPs elected from Bengal were given the rank of state minister

The BJP’s political strategy is also clear in making four MPs elected from the state ministers The most notable of these was John Barler’s demand for a separate North Bengal seat in the Union Cabinet. Though the dream of occupying Bengal failed, it is clear from the results of the vote that the BJP still has the largest support in North Bengal. Kochbihar MP Nishith Pramanik and John Barla were given a place in the cabinet and two birds were killed in one fell swoop. No matter how much controversy arose over John Barla’s demand for a separate North Bengal, he was able to win the hearts of the tribals by making him a minister. By taking two MPs from North Bengal to the Union Cabinet, it was possible to prove how much importance the BJP attaches to the region.

On the other hand, Shantanu Tagore, an MP from Bangaon, was made the minister to win the hearts and minds of the Matua community. Because the CAA has not yet taken effect, there is growing resentment among BJP leaders. While not as successful in the Assembly elections, the BJP has a strong presence in the western part of the state. Probably keeping in mind the public support for Jangalmahal, Bankura MP Subhash Sarkar was given a place in the cabinet.