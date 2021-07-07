Dilip Ghosh: The term of the president is coming to an end, there is no place in the cabinet either! What is the future of Dilip Ghosh?

#Kolkata: Like speculation, Wednesday is the expansion of the Union Cabinet. In the first innings, Modi’s cabinet was reshuffled within a year. The second expansion was somewhat delayed in the Covid situation. But this time Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not want to leave ‘work’. He has held marathon meetings with top BJP leaders in the last few days. The current cabinet ministers have been judging the performance for a long time. Then more than one name came up. The names of Nishith Pramanik and Shantanu Tagore from this state were also in speculation. In fact, it has happened. At the same time, Narendra Modi and Amit Shahra have given Subhash Sarkar and John Barla a place in the Union Cabinet. But the most talked about inclusion in the Union Cabinet is BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. It was thought that Dilip would become the Union Minister this time, but Dilip Ghosh did not get a place from Bengal even though he had a place in the four.

According to BJP sources, Dilip Ghosh’s term as state president is coming to an end in November this year. After holding the post of state president twice, he will no longer be able to hold the post of state president as per the party’s party policy. Meanwhile, the top leadership of the party also acknowledges the huge contribution made by Dilip Ghosh behind the scenes in bringing the party to 3 to 6 seats in Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself came to Bengal’s election campaign and stood on the stage and praised him openly. So there was speculation that Dilip Ghosh could be rewarded. But in reality it did not work.

Dilip himself became a little indifferent to the issue, his anger was matched by the words of the state president. When asked about the cabinet reshuffle, he said on Tuesday, “I hear that there will be a cabinet reshuffle, also from the media.” We have no news from the party or the government, nor do we know who it is. ‘ In other words, the news that his name was not there reached Dilip.

After the defeat in the assembly elections, the BJP aims to increase the morale of BJP workers in Bengal. The BJP has been doing well in North Bengal since the last Lok Sabha elections. And this time, as a result of that good result, BJP MP from North Bengal Nishith got a place in the authentic cabinet. Similarly, the BJP also included John Barla, who had demanded a separate North Bengal, in the cabinet. The BJP also made Shantanu Tagore a minister to retain the Matua vote bank. But Dilip Ghosh did not sneeze. In that case, it remains to be seen whether Dilip will be given any new responsibilities in the team.