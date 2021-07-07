Fake CBI Sanatan Contest 2009 Election || Fake CBI fights in Lok Sabha elections BRICS Summit was in the Indian delegation!

#Kolkata: From being a candidate in the Lok Sabha elections to being in the delegation of the Ministry of External Affairs at the BRICS conference in Johannesburg, South Africa … Fake CBI Officer Sanatan Roychowdhury is being interrogated one after another. Sanatan’s mobile has already been confiscated. Who was he talking to, whether he was talking to any influential person? Police are checking the call list of the mobile. Sanatan’s passport has been recovered.

In the marathon interrogation, the traditional investigators told the detectives that he was a candidate in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections. Represented in the elections on behalf of the Lok Janshakti Party from Dumdum. He got 5,275 votes. He submitted the information to the Election Commission as a lawyer. At the same time, he claimed that he was part of the Foreign Ministry’s delegation at the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg in 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the conference.

But how did Sanatan participate in the BRICS conference? Investigators are looking into it. A letter has already been sent to the External Affairs Ministry asking for details. This is not the end. Sanatan also took part in the Indo-Japan conference. He also participated in the Tokyo Summit. Police are investigating how he participated in Tokyo. We are looking into who helped.

Receipts of BJP membership, fake visiting cards of the state government’s legal adviser and cards of BJP national executive members were confiscated from Sanatan Roy Chowdhury on Tuesday.

How did the police catch the fraudster Sanatan?

It is learned that on June 25, the officers of Taltola police station seized the first ‘Kirti’ of Sanatan. He got himself trapped while trying to release one of the accused. It is learned that on June 25, he tried to exert influence by posing as an advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office. The police then became suspicious, as there was no advisory post in the chief minister’s office. Only then can the authorities understand the matter through research. He then filed a self-motivated case against Sanatan. The search for him has been going on since then. Incidentally, the CBI DIG has sent a letter to Goriyahat police station stating that the CBI has nothing to do with Sanatan.

On the other hand, on June 30, a woman from Mandevilla Garden area filed a case against him again at Goriyahat police station. He alleged that Sanatan was trying to seize his property worth Tk 10 crore in Goriyahat under the guise of a CBI officer. Sanatan Roy Chowdhury used to bring a blue light car. Sanatan was then arrested on Monday night. His used blue lighted car was confiscated. A sticker with the CBI logo was recovered from the car.

According to police sources, Sanatan is a resident of Mandalpara in Baranagar. Lawyer by profession. He introduced himself as a member of the Standing Council of the Government of West Bengal. The blue light revolved around the car. On the other hand, on the digital platform, he introduced himself as an official of the CBI Special Council. It is to be mentioned that a few days ago, one such bogus officer was arrested from Park Street police station area. Dhrita’s name was Asiful Haque. Asiful also introduced himself as a vigilance officer. He also used a car with blue lights. Kolkata police also arrested him on Wednesday after finding inconsistencies in the interrogation.