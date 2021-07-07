July 7, 2021

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan made a victim, says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not serious about governance and had made a victim of the Union Health Minister. Asked about the resignation of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Ms. Banerjee said, “Do you really think they are serious about governance? All meetings on COVID were chaired by the Prime Minister. Now they are making the Health Minister a victim. Had they been serious, second wave of COVID would not have happened.”

On the four MPs from the State included in Union Council of Ministers, she said the BJP was placing its faith on the wrong people. Four BJP MPs — two from south Bengal (Santanu Thakur and Subhas Sarkar), and two from north Bengal (John Barla and Nisith Pramanik) — were inducted in the Union Council of Ministers.

Union Ministers of State Babul Supriyo and Deboshree Chowdhury resigned from the Union Council of Ministers.

“Now they do not like Babul Supriyo, and what wrong did the woman from north Bengal (Deboshree Chowdhury) do?… The BJP is putting faith on the wrong people in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said. She added that such a Cabinet reshuffle may help the BJP but would not help the country in any way.

Yuva Morcha head quits

Meanwhile, on the day four BJP MPs from West Bengal were inducted in the Union Council of Ministers, BJP MP from Bishnupur Soumitra Khan announced his resignation from the party post. Though Mr. Khan expressed his displeasure with the functioning of the Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, sources in the party said that Mr. Khan was upset in not getting berth in Union Council of Ministers.

“I will congratulate those who have been inducted in the Union Council of Ministers but the way the State Yuva Morcha [is], nothing good will have happened,” the BJP MP said.

Mr. Khan expressed his reservations against functioning of the West Bengal BJP publicly on social media.



