July 7, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Kolkata Crime || Gardenrich girl gang-raped with her hands and face tied! 15 lakh rupees-jewelery looted, detectives in investigation

#Kolkata: He entered the house and gang-raped the girl. The shocking incident took place at a house on Paharpur Road under Gardenrich police station. Police sources said the incident took place at noon on Tuesday. At the time of the incident, the girl was alone in the house, there was no one in the family.

The intelligence department of Lalbazar has already taken over the investigation of the incident. Forensics to collect samples from the scene. The girl was alone at home at the time of the incident. According to police sources, the police of Gardenrich police station are investigating how the miscreants got inside and how many people came. Surrounding CCTV footage is also being scrutinized.

However, the investigators are wondering how the miscreants came to know that there was so much money in the house of the young woman and no one was at home at that time. The intelligence department has already launched an investigation into the incident. According to the girl’s family, the miscreants tied her hands and face and beat her up and looted the house. Other items in the house, including cupboards, were smashed and looted. In addition, allegations of physical abuse were made. Detectives are talking to family members as well as neighbors. Police are also examining the footage of all the CCTV cameras in the area.



