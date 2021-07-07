Mamata Banerjee claims 2024 is lost case for BJP ‘2024 Lost Case’, Mamata scoffs at Union Cabinet reshuffle – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP will not be able to avoid defeat in 2024 even by reshuffling the Union Cabinet This was demanded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Asked about the reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, Mamata scoffed at the BJP, saying, “2024 is a lost case.”

On the same day, a major reshuffle is taking place in the Modi cabinet The new four faces from Bengal can get a place in the cabinet In addition, the responsibilities of several important ministries may be reshuffled Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan himself has also resigned from the cabinet Several other ministers, including Babul Supriya, Debashree Chowdhury and Labor Minister Santosh Ganguly, have also resigned. It is believed that the BJP’s top leadership is making these changes in view of the Assembly elections in seven states in 2022 and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Asked about this, the Chief Minister said, “The BJP has no vision, no mission. They only have an agency So the political reaction is 7 As a result, there will be no work 2024 Lost Case 6 ‘

Probably Alipurduar MP John Barla is also going to get a place in the Union Cabinet A few days ago, he became vocal in demanding a separate North Bengal In this context, the Chief Minister said, “It is up to their party to decide who will be the minister, who will be the sentry, who will be brought up, who will be pushed by the neck. The separatist BJP itself has gone bad today The Rajbangshi woman (Debashree Chowdhury) has also been asked to resign When man has a bad time and his mind is destroyed, he finds all these powers But all this power is not worthy of being given They will not be of any use The BJP may be satisfied, but it will be of no use to the people.

Despite calling the cabinet reshuffle an internal matter of the BJP, Mamata Banerjee has also questioned the resignation of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. His question is, is all the blame for the failure to corona coronary artery being placed on the health minister alone? The Chief Minister’s response to Babul Supriya’s resignation was, ‘Now Babul has gone bad!’