Nandigram Case: ‘All planned screenplays’, Justice wrote in the instruction to drop Nandigram case!

#Kolkata: June 18 and June 24. Justice Kaushik Chanda has mentioned in the directive that almost all the incidents that took place in the case filed by Mamata Banerjee challenging the results of Nandigram Assembly within two days. Perhaps the judge’s most observant was the tweets of two Trinamool Congress MPs. Mamata Banerjee’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi told Justice Kaushik Chand in his application to drop the case. The idea is that Justice Kaushik Chand cannot do justice. Later, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tweeted and MP Mahua Maitra tweeted.

Justice Chanda Nandigram wrote in the order to drop the case, ‘Everything is a planned screenplay. After the first hearing of the case on June 18, the main national spokesperson of the Trinamool Congress was tweeting at 12.22 pm. Then at 1.18 pm he tweeted another. Besides, another MP tweeted at 1.18 pm. A picture of a BJP leader with me in 2016 on Twitter. Due to filing a case on behalf of the BJP, the picture of being present at a function at that time has been brought to the fore on June 17, 2021. ‘

The judge agreed with Mamata’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi about the idea in one place. However, the judge wrote, a judge judges by deliberation. Everyone has their own political inclinations or thoughts. While being a lawyer, they have to file a case on behalf of one or another political party. Retired Justice Ashok Gangopadhyay said, “Justice Kaushik Chanda himself did not want to hear the case. The Chief Justice sent the case to him for trial. In this way, anarchy would be created if the candidates wanted a replacement judge.”

There is no allegation of impartiality against Justice Kaushik Chand on June 16 and no allegation of no-confidence on June 24. In the meantime, apart from social media, many Trinamool Congress leaders in the media have questioned the judge’s dismissal of the case. Justice Kaushik Chand has dropped the case instead of renewing the debate. He also gave a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Behind the fine order is the planned mental pressure on the judge and the disrespect of the judiciary. At least that’s what the guidelines say.