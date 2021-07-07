July 7, 2021

Nandigram Case hearing: Justice Kaushik Chand withdraws from Nandigram case, CM fined Rs 5 lakh

#Kolkata: Finally, Justice Kaushik Chanda withdrew from the Nandigram Case hearing. Besides stepping aside, Kaushik Chanda also asked the Chief Minister to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Why this fine? In a word, Kaushik Chand’s allegations have corrupted the judiciary. The fine has been imposed on the grounds that the judiciary has been corrupted for pointing fingers at the judge, which will later be used in the treatment of covid.

The Trinamool started protesting immediately after the charge in the Nandigram case went to Kaushi Chand. Senior Trinamool leaders at the time began sharing Kaushik Chand’s picture on Twitter, saying he was close to the BJP. The Trinamool had alleged that if Justice Kaushik Chanda ruled in the case, the case could be one-sided. Chief Minister’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed doubts about the impartiality of the case if it is heard in the court of Justice Chander. Kaushik Chanda opposed the view but said it was in the interest of the case. After that, today’s Raidan.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi pleaded in favor of the petition on June 24 and said that Justice Chander himself should withdraw from the case. However, Justice Chanda Abhishek wanted to know from Manu Singhvi why there was any doubt about Mamana’s neutrality. He further asked, ‘Why do you think you will not get justice before the hearing is over? What kind of etiquette is that?

On the same day, Justice Kaushik Chand said that many opportunistic people have started pointing fingers at him. So if he does not leave the case, the controversy will be kept alive. That is why he has decided to withdraw from the case. Kaushik Chand said with regret that it was his constitutional duty to try the case.



