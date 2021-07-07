Promise of 1.5 crore jobs in five years, Parashpathar Deucha Panchami – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the fiscal year 2021-2022, a budget of Tk. 3 lakh 8 thousand 726 crore was allocated for the state. Perth Chatterjee presented the budget in the absence of Finance Minister Amit Mitra. The state budget for 2021-2022 promises to create 1.5 crore jobs in the next five years. Besides, road tax and additional tax are being waived from July 1 to July 31. 2% discount on stamp duty.

On this day, Perth Chatterjee presented the work record and statistics in the budget. “The socio-economic situation in the state has been maintained under the able management of Mamata Banerjee. The state government has handled the cowardly situation very well. We are number one in vaccination. We have made arrangements to give 23 million vaccines,” he said. According to Perth Chatterjee, success has come in the last 10 years in the economy of Bengal. Even after Atimari, Amphan, social issues have been observed with utmost efficiency. The government has been introduced at the door so that the common people can get government services sitting at home.

The Chief Minister also addressed the budget session on the occasion. He highlighted the Deucha Panchami project and said that once the project is completed, 1 lakh people will get jobs. He emphasized the health partner project. As usual, Mamata Banerjee’s tool to pierce the center was the increase in petrol and diesel prices. The Chief Minister said, “If the price of petrol and diesel goes up, it will have an impact. They earn from this. They have earned 3 lakh 61 thousand crore rupees. Where did so much money go? How will people survive if the price goes up so much?”