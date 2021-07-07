Saumitra khan on Suvendu Adhikari | The team is doing the right thing, I’m in the same room, explosive Soumitra Khan!

#Kolkata: The explosive Saumitra Khan has resigned. His allegations are directly against the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari_ and State President Dilip Ghosh). Soumitra Khan directly says that the Leader of the Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, is misleading the central leadership. He is being kept in solitary confinement. The BJP is stunned by Soumitra’s explosive allegations. A few days ago, when the BJP announced at a party meeting that it would take strict action to maintain internal law and order, Soumitra’s remarks caused a stir. Didn’t. The team will take action like a team. “

On this day, Soumitra Khan first shared on Facebook that he was stepping down as the president of Juba Morcha. Then he came to Facebook Live. He had a finger of blame on the undisputed leader Shuvendu Adhikari, who had just joined the party and solidified the ground. He said, “The way the BJP in Bengal is going, it will not be good. Everything is happening according to what a leader is saying. He is going to Delhi again and again and misunderstanding. Is. The state president (Dilip Ghosh) understands half the words, doesn’t understand half. “

The reshuffle of the Union Cabinet took place shortly after Soumitra was carrying out the blast today. And even after a long time in Delhi, he did not have a place in this reshuffle. Like the political circles, Soumitra is proud of this too. The haughty MP said in an angry tone that the whole party is moving to one district. The thieves came a month before the vote and brought in a group of cheaters. I am disappointed in the way the rights are being exercised. The state president understands half and does not understand half.

Desperate, Soumit said to himself with a certificate, “Today I have not taken even a hundred rupees from the party. I have not brought any interest. My one-storey house. I will fight for my life as an ordinary BJP worker.”

Soumitra shook his head. He also informed that he is not leaving the team. It remains to be seen whether the party will take any action against him for breach of discipline, or whether the top leaders will remain locked up.