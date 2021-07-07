July 7, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Saumitra khan on Suvendu Adhikari | The team is doing the right thing, I’m in the same room, explosive Soumitra Khan!

2 min read
17 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The explosive Saumitra Khan has resigned. His allegations are directly against the Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari_ and State President Dilip Ghosh). Soumitra Khan directly says that the Leader of the Opposition, Subhendu Adhikari, is misleading the central leadership. He is being kept in solitary confinement. The BJP is stunned by Soumitra’s explosive allegations. A few days ago, when the BJP announced at a party meeting that it would take strict action to maintain internal law and order, Soumitra’s remarks caused a stir. Didn’t. The team will take action like a team. “

On this day, Soumitra Khan first shared on Facebook that he was stepping down as the president of Juba Morcha. Then he came to Facebook Live. He had a finger of blame on the undisputed leader Shuvendu Adhikari, who had just joined the party and solidified the ground. He said, “The way the BJP in Bengal is going, it will not be good. Everything is happening according to what a leader is saying. He is going to Delhi again and again and misunderstanding. Is. The state president (Dilip Ghosh) understands half the words, doesn’t understand half. “

The reshuffle of the Union Cabinet took place shortly after Soumitra was carrying out the blast today. And even after a long time in Delhi, he did not have a place in this reshuffle. Like the political circles, Soumitra is proud of this too. The haughty MP said in an angry tone that the whole party is moving to one district. The thieves came a month before the vote and brought in a group of cheaters. I am disappointed in the way the rights are being exercised. The state president understands half and does not understand half.

Desperate, Soumit said to himself with a certificate, “Today I have not taken even a hundred rupees from the party. I have not brought any interest. My one-storey house. I will fight for my life as an ordinary BJP worker.”

Soumitra shook his head. He also informed that he is not leaving the team. It remains to be seen whether the party will take any action against him for breach of discipline, or whether the top leaders will remain locked up.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Mamata Banerjee claims 2024 is lost case for BJP ‘2024 Lost Case’, Mamata scoffs at Union Cabinet reshuffle – News18 Bangla

18 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata Crime || Gardenrich girl gang-raped with her hands and face tied! 15 lakh rupees-jewelery looted, detectives in investigation

30 mins ago admin
1 min read

West Bengal Weather Update: Noon at night in Kolkata! Which districts are floating in the rain? Lightning is also going on

43 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Saumitra khan on Suvendu Adhikari | The team is doing the right thing, I’m in the same room, explosive Soumitra Khan!

17 mins ago admin
2 min read

Mamata Banerjee claims 2024 is lost case for BJP ‘2024 Lost Case’, Mamata scoffs at Union Cabinet reshuffle – News18 Bangla

18 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata Crime || Gardenrich girl gang-raped with her hands and face tied! 15 lakh rupees-jewelery looted, detectives in investigation

30 mins ago admin
1 min read

West Bengal Weather Update: Noon at night in Kolkata! Which districts are floating in the rain? Lightning is also going on

43 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.