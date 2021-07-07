Saumitra Khan resigns | Soumitra Khan left the responsibility of BJP Youth Front! Pride without getting the ministry?

#Kolkata: Saumitra Khan resigns from the post of President of BJP’s Youth Front on the day of expansion of Union Cabinet. Announcing his resignation on Facebook, Soumitra Khan claimed that he was with the BJP. Soumitra Khan is now in Delhi, speculation as usual, did Soumitra resign out of pride without getting a call in the cabinet?

Soumitra posted another Facebook post shortly after the first post. In that post, he wrote, “From today, I resigned from the post of state president of the Youth Front for my personal reasons. I was in the BJP, I am in the BJP, I will be in the BJP tomorrow, Bharat Mata Ki Joy.”

The day of Soumitra’s decision is literally historic. There will be a big reshuffle in the Union Cabinet today at 6 pm. On that occasion, a meeting of potential ministers was held at the PM’s residence on Loko Kalyan Marg. According to sources, the meeting was called by Shantanu Tagore and Nishith Pramanik. From there the future of these two is decided. It is also clear that Narendra Modi himself is not thinking of Soumitra as a minister in the future. Because he was the one who took the lead in selecting the ministers. From judging the performance carefully to picking new faces, he has understood everything himself. Soumitra’s arrogance is due to the speculation of the political circles and not getting a place in the Prime Minister’s Justice Cabinet.

In the recent past, when the demand for partition of North Bengal was raised, many people of the party were disgusted when Soumitra talked about the division of Jangalmahal. Soumitra has been beaten several times during the voting period. However, he did not fail to control the damage. The base has been in Delhi for a long time. Of course, the ice is not melting in it, it is clear when the new list comes today.