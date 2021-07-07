SSC: Big news about teacher recruitment! The list of upper primary interviews will be published tomorrow …

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court had directed the School Service Commission to publish a new list of interviews within a week. Accordingly, the commission is going to publish the interview list for the recruitment of teachers in the upper primary from 12 noon on Thursday. The commission said in a notification on Wednesday. According to the notification, the job seekers will be able to see the interview list with the number through the website of the School Service Commission from 12 noon on Thursday. Not only that, as per the order of the High Court, those who did not get a chance to be interviewed will be informed with the obtained numbers, according to the commission sources.

For more than seven years, the upper primary recruitment process has been mired in legal complications. The recruitment process for upper primary has been suspended more than once. The High Court has stayed the recruitment process after the publication of the merit list and then canceled the merit list. Once again, the School Service Commission has hit the High Court with the publication of the interview list. Not only that, after the release of the Calcutta High Court interview list last week, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave necessary instructions to the School Education Secretary regarding the recruitment process for the upper primary of the School Service Commission. The school education secretary also met the state’s Advocate General several weeks after the Calcutta High Court suspended the recruitment process for the upper primary.

However, the job seekers demanded that the commission should complete the recruitment process by July 31. On the other hand, with the publication of the interview list, it was decided by the commission that the interview will be conducted offline. In that case, if the situation is not right, the interview process will start. Corona infections have already begun to decline in the state. In that case, after the publication of the interview list tomorrow, the commission will start taking necessary steps as soon as it gets the green signal from the High Court, the source said. However, the legal complexities are still a major concern for the commission.