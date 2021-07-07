West Bengal Corona: Bengal Corona-Chinta Darjeeling, Medinipur! Are you listening to travel thirsty people?

#Kolkata: While Bengal is recovering from the second wave, the place of Kolkata and Medinipur is becoming a cause for concern again. The infection suddenly increased in Calcutta. A bulletin from the health department on Wednesday said 85 people had been newly infected in Kolkata in the past 24 hours. Which was 59 on Tuesday. Due to normal reasons, the daily infection in the whole state increased a little. In the last 24 hours, 972 people have been infected with new corona in the state. During this time 18 people died in Corona. However, 156 people have recovered in 24 hours. As a result, the total number of corona cases in Bengal so far stood at 15 lakh 06 thousand 223 people and the death toll was 18, 750 people. In the last 24 hours, 47,179 tests have been conducted in Bengal. Bengal’s positivity rate has come down to 2.06 percent.

As a district, the northern 24 parganas are still ahead. However, in the last 24 hours, West Midnapore has raised concerns. In 24 hours, 94 people were infected in North 24 Parganas and 102 in West Midnapore. 65 people were affected in Kolkata. Darjeeling 95, Hughli 8, Howrah 6, South 24 Parganas 44, West Burdwan 20, East Burdwan 34, East Midnapore 8, Jhargram 24, Bankura 38, Purulia 4, Birbhum 13, Nadia 49, Murshidabad 9, Malda 12, South 20 people were infected in Dinajpur, 7 in North Dinajpur, 41 in Jalpaiguri, 14 in Kalimpong, 95 in Darjeeling, 56 in Kochbihar and 18 in Alipurduar.

The North 24 Parganas is ahead in terms of death toll. There were 4 deaths in 24 hours, 2 each in Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Darjeeling and 1 each in Kalimpong, Nadia, West Midnapore, East Burdwan. As a result, although the infection has decreased, there are still concerns about some districts. In this situation, the tourist centers of the state including Darjeeling are also getting crowded. As a result, experts say caution is essential to keep the infection at bay.