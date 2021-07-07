July 7, 2021

West Bengal State Budget 2021 || Perth Chatterjee will present the full budget today, in which sectors are you paying special attention?

#Kolkata: Before the election, CM Mamata Banerjee presented Vote on Account in the West Bengal Assembly. This time the full budget will be presented by the state’s Parliamentary and Industries Minister Partha Chattopadhyay. State Finance Minister Amit Mitra is ill. So he will not be able to come to the assembly. It is not allowed to present a virtual budget in the assembly. So this time the budget (State Budget) will be presented by the Minister of State Perth Chatterjee.

The budget session of the assembly has started on July 2. The session started with the speech of the Governor. At this time, the assembly session may continue throughout the current week. The budget will be presented today, July 8. Although Perth Chatterjee presented the budget, Amit Mitra is watching the whole thing from home. The budget for the entire financial year will be presented in this session. This budget is actually an accounting budget. What the Trinamool announced in the Ekushey manifesto will be reflected in the budget. These include door-to-door rations, women’s spending, student credit cards, and more. Apart from that, the municipal vote is also pending.

That vote can only happen if COVID 19 is settled. According to many, there will also be an eye on what is going to be a special announcement for the city. The Chief Minister presented the budget before the Assembly vote. There were electoral surprises in it. This time the budget will be presented by the state industry minister. However, the question that has started to arise since Amit Mitra did not present the budget is who will be the finance minister in the state if he does not contest in the next 6 months? The session started on July 2. The session started with the speech of the Governor. This time the assembly is in the eyes of everyone Because the session is being held without the Left-Congress. Nowsad is the only ISF MLA of the alliance. Shuvendu Adhikari is seen as the Leader of the Opposition.

