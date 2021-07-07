West Bengal Weather: Rain with thunderstorms across Bengal, how will it be tomorrow? The meteorological office said …

#Kolkata: Kolkata has been drenched in light rain with thunder since noon. Rain is good not only in Kolkata but in the whole of Bengal. It will continue to rain in the state tomorrow. There will be light to moderate rain with thunderstorms across Bengal. The amount of rain will decrease from Friday. From tomorrow, the rains will also increase in the states of north-western India.

There has been light to moderate rain across the state today. North Bengal has also received heavy to very heavy rains. Scattered heavy rains have also lashed South Bengal since this afternoon. The monsoon winds had stopped at the same place since June 19. It will be active in North West India again from tomorrow.

The meteorological department has issued a warning of heavy rains in Alipurduar and Kochbihar. There will be heavy rains in Darjeeling Kalimpong Jalpaiguri. The amount of rain will also decrease in North Bengal from Friday.

The sky in South Bengal will be partly cloudy. Today the rain has increased in South Bengal. Heavy rains are forecast in some districts of South Bengal for tomorrow as well. Nadia Murshidabad Birbhum East and West Burdwan and East and West Midnapore Kolkata Howrah Hughli and North and South 24 Parganas received heavy rains. The rest of the district has also received light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. Heavy rains are expected in coastal districts, North and South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Kolkata and Purulia and Bankura tomorrow. The rest of the district is also likely to have lightning to moderate rains with thunderstorms. However, scattered rain with thunderstorms will continue for the time being.

See in millimeters how much rain has fallen in different parts of Kolkata between two and five o’clock this day …

Alipore – 097.1

Dumdum- 091.0

Salt Lake – 072.0

Maniktala 81

Birpara 96

Belgachia 84

Step 65

Tapasya 89

Ultodanga 73

Palmerbridge 72

Thanthaniya 65

Baliganj 101

Mominpur 108

Jodhpur Park 117

Kalighat 101

Kamadhari 97

CPT Canal 76

Dattabagan 78

Jinjira Market 74

Violin 75

Seasonal axis from Uttar Pradesh to North East Bay of Bengal. This axis extends over the Ganges-West Bengal and Bangladesh. The north-south depression axis extends from Bihar to Andhra Pradesh over Jharkhand and Orissa. There is a cyclone in Uttar Pradesh. As a result, a lot of water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal.

However, there is currently no warning for fishermen. Rainfall will be reduced in the north-eastern Indian states from Friday. Assam Meghalaya Manipur Mizoram Nagaland Tripura and Sikkim will receive much less rain from Friday. Rain will also decrease in North Bengal.