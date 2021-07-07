West Bengal Weather Update: Noon at night in Kolkata! Which districts are floating in the rain? Lightning is also going on

Bharadupurei came to Calcutta as if it was night. Heavy rains along with thunderstorms started in Kolkata and surrounding districts. Heavy rain with thunder started after 2 pm on Wednesday. The Alipore Meteorological Department had earlier forecast heavy thunderstorms and thunderstorms.

Besides Kolkata, heavy rains including thunderstorms have also started in 24 Parganas and Howrah. North Bengal Weather Alert has also been issued for heavy to very heavy rains in 5 northern districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department had also forecast heavy rains for South Bengal this time.

Earlier, the IMD had also forecast the latest weather forecast for rain and thunderstorms in several states, including Gangetic West Bengal. Like that, the sky was the limit this morning. The sun also covered the face behind the clouds. There is a possibility of rain in the districts of North Bengal as well as South Bengal.

However, along with the rain, severe thunderstorms have also started. As a result, the threat of loss of life is not going to be eliminated in the state. The Alipore Meteorological Department is therefore appealing to the general public to be vigilant.

According to sources, it will continue to rain all over the state this week. There is a risk of heavy rain in some places. In the next 48 hours, there is a possibility of thunder and rain in the districts of South Bengal.