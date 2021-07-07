When does the graduation admission process start, will the college be able to take the entrance exam? It was decided in the meeting of the Education Minister with the Vice-Chancellors

#Kolkata: Graduation level admission starts from 2nd August. The portal has to be opened for application. This was instructed by Education Minister Bratya Basu in a meeting with the Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday. The portal has to be closed by August 20. The process of admission of students at the undergraduate level has to be completed by September 30. This was stated by the Education Minister. The admission process will be online i.e. the same as last time. In this day’s meeting, the Vice Chancellors of Jadavpur, Calcutta and Presidency University want to know how the students will be admitted on merit basis. Students have to be admitted through the education minister’s number by clarifying the position of the state in the meeting. No entrance test can be taken in the current Corona situation.

The meeting was attended by Mahua Das, President of the Parliament of Higher Education and Vice Chancellor of West Bengal State University. According to sources, Education Minister Bratya Basu, who was present at the meeting, informed that the results of the higher secondary would have to be released by July 28. Although the classes will start from the first week of October, Education Minister Bratya Basu told the vice-chancellors at the meeting. However, the government will decide later whether the class will be offline or online.

The education minister said that it all depends on the situation. On the other hand, Bratya Basu directed to start the process of admission of students in the post-graduate level as well as in the first year of undergraduate level from September 1. The postgraduate admission process will be completed by September. The admission process at the postgraduate level will be completed from the fourth week of October, the education minister told the vice-chancellors at today’s meeting.

On the other hand, keeping in view the current Corona situation, no application fee can be charged for student admission, said Education Minister Bratya Basu. The education minister said he would give necessary instructions to the vice-chancellors of the universities so that not only the universities but also the colleges could not charge the application fee.

Besides, student credit card was discussed in today’s meeting. Attending today’s meeting, the education minister said 19,000 students have so far applied for student credit cards. Out of which 16 thousand students have applied to study in this state and the remaining three thousand students have applied to study in foreign states.

