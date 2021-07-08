Abhishek Banerjee: BJP’s hill to seize ‘politics’, self-initiated initiative to solve problems!

#Kolkata: This time, Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, has taken the initiative to solve the mountain problem. On Wednesday, he had a meeting with Roshan Giri, a pro-Gurung leader of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. State Law Minister Malay Ghatak was also present at the meeting. According to sources, the meeting was held to seek initiative for a political solution to the mountain problem. On that day, Roshan had an appeal to Abhishek to talk to Mamata Banerjee to solve the mountain problem. Roshan Giri also went to the assembly this morning and met Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

In fact, for the third time, Mamata Banerjee’s worries about the mountains are growing again, even though she is sitting in the masnad with huge power in the state. Alipurduar MP and newly appointed Union Minister of State John Barla has already demanded a separate North Bengal or North Bengal as a Union Territory. However he acknowledged that their numbers were not enough to defeat President Conte’s government. But the ruling party in the state, the BJP opposition in the hills, refused to pay special attention to his words. A couple of days ago, Raju Bista, a BJP MP from Darjeeling, said, “The Center is thinking of something else about the hills.”

As a result, such comments by John Barla and Raju Bista are creating an atmosphere of concern about the mountains again. On the other hand, multiple groups in the hills have also again demanded a separate Gorkhaland. Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee’s meeting with Roshan Giri is considered by the political circles to be very significant.

However, sources close to the hill politics say that there is another aspect of Abhishek’s meeting with Roshan. After Bimal Gurung’s return to the mountains, the conflict between his camp and Binoy Tamang’s camp is now as clear as daylight. And the ‘separatists’ are raising the bar of this quarrel between the two camps of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha. Many people think that Abhishek can be enterprising to resolve the conflict between the two camps.