Agnimitra sneers at Trinamool over Devanjan Dev despite opposing budget – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state budget (State Budget 2021) was presented on Wednesday. In the fiscal year 2021-2022, a budget of Tk. 3 lakh 8 thousand 726 crore was allocated for the state. Opposition groups called for a boycott of the assembly on Thursday. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul did not miss that opportunity. Agnimitra has launched a barrage of criticism against the ruling party over the state budget.

Agnimitra stabbed him and said, “Look, I’m smiling, I’m smiling. I’m getting smiles, that’s why I’m smiling. Sukumar Roy probably understood the TMC government’s directionless laughter earlier. I remember this when I went to give a speech on the budget today.”

He then taunted the government on several other issues, including the state’s industrial system. Agnimitra says, “We couldn’t help the industrialists. There is no direction for new industries. What should have happened in the sea. There is no direction for deep sea ports. There is no talk of road expansion, including expansion of Kolkata airport. Job seekers are sitting in front of Bikash Bhaban.” . “

After that Agnimitra became vocal about corruption. In his speech in the assembly, he also brought up the issue of bogus IAS Debanjan Deb. With this too, he has broken the grassroots. He says, “Corruption and grassroots are synonymous. Devanjan Dev has shown how deep the roots of corruption are.”

The BJP candidate who won the 2021 assembly elections says, “Engineering seats are vacant. Doctors come from Karnataka for Sourav Ganguly. Why there is no direction for road expansion? Why National Highway 34 has not been widened. How many teachers have been recruited? How many doctors have been recruited?” What’s going on in the park? Draw your own life, Swamiji said. “

On Wednesday, Perth Chatterjee presented the budget in the absence of Finance Minister Amit Mitra. The state budget for 2021-2022 promises to create 1.5 crore jobs in the next five years. Besides, road tax and additional tax are being waived from July 1 to July 31. 2% discount on stamp duty.