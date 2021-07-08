July 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo’s life is full of sympathy, what Babul wrote in the net …

2 min read
25 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Babul Supriyo resigns from Cabinet Ministry. He told social media on Wednesday that he had been instructed to resign. Since then, political practices centered on Babul Supriyo have started in various quarters. The party has also heard Dilip Ghosh’s slanted remarks on his announcement. However, the MP of Asansol (Babul Supriyo) is not proud of that. Today, he posted on Facebook that he had to step down from the ministry after seven years. So many people have sent messages to express their sympathy. Babul (Babul Supriyo) opened his mouth in the face book to reply to the message. Thank you to all who sympathized with him.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday morning, Babul Supriya wrote, “I am very happy to thank those who are sending me condolences.” When I was a minister, I did not get so many MESSAGE in seven years. The fact that Babul Supriya, a former BJP Union Minister and singer, has made this remark with a bit of fun is evident from the use of his emojis. In the end, Babul Supriya also apologized for expressing his gratitude through ‘Facebook’.

Babul Supriya became a BJP MP after snatching victory from Asansol Industrial City in 2014. He was the only BJP MP in South Bengal. Then he became the Union Minister of State. Even after his second term as Prime Minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not disappoint Babul. Babul survived in the Union Cabinet. The star politician was dropped from the cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday after eight years as a union minister. He said he was asked to resign. The BJP MP from Asansol is clearly saddened by the party’s decision. He did not hide it on Facebook.

He wrote in his Facebook post yesterday, ‘Friends in the news media love me. I can’t pick up their phone. Let me tell you, yes, I have resigned from the cabinet. (I was asked to resign. This is not the case.) I thank the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the country as a member of the Cabinet. I am leaving without the stain of corruption. It is very happy.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Big news in teacher recruitment! SSC has published 5 lists of upper-primary interviews – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Man kills wife suspecting alleged relationship in Chthpur rc, Video: Husband kills wife on suspicion of extramarital affair! | kolkata

39 mins ago admin
4 min read

Will Bengal be as festive as before on the verge of Pandemic’s Third Wave? arc Durgapujo possible in the third wave of thunder? What are the artisans behind the autumn festival saying? – News18 Bangla

59 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo’s life is full of sympathy, what Babul wrote in the net …

25 mins ago admin
2 min read

Big news in teacher recruitment! SSC has published 5 lists of upper-primary interviews – News18 Bangla

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Man kills wife suspecting alleged relationship in Chthpur rc, Video: Husband kills wife on suspicion of extramarital affair! | kolkata

39 mins ago admin
4 min read

Will Bengal be as festive as before on the verge of Pandemic’s Third Wave? arc Durgapujo possible in the third wave of thunder? What are the artisans behind the autumn festival saying? – News18 Bangla

59 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.