Bengal Coronavirus Update: Three districts raising concerns! Daily infections are on the rise again in the state, upward death rate …

#Kolkata: Coroid infection (Covid-19 Cases) increased again in the state after relief. According to the latest figures from the health department, 995 people have been infected with the new coronavirus in the state in the last 24 hours, with 18 deaths. The number of infections and deaths on Wednesday was low. In one day, 1490 people were cured of Coronavirus. With this, the recovery rate in Bengal stood at 98.75 percent.

Restrictions imposed in the state till the 15th to stop the second wave of corona. Although there are several exceptions. It was under that control that Kovid became infected. At the beginning of the week, the number of daily victims dropped below a thousand. Death also decreases. But Thursday’s Covid Graph (COVID-19) raised concerns again. Thousands of daily infections. The death rate increased slightly. North 24 Parganas is still at the top of the list. The number of new corona attacks in the last 24 hours is 93.

In the last 24 hours, 49,742 samples have been tested in Corona in the state, according to the health department. Only 2 percent of the reports are positive. So far, the total number of corona affected in the state is 15 lakh 9 thousand 216. Corona says 16, 7. 14 lakh 75 thousand 206 free from the clutches of Kovid. Active cases have also decreased. But Darjeeling and Kolkata are also thinking of statistics. Darjeeling has been crossing Kolkata for the last few days due to daily infections. In the last 24 hours, 6 new cases of corona have been reported in Darjeeling and 6 in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Nabanna insisted on completing the infrastructure work before the third wave of Corona arrives. Preparations must be completed by July. Such instructions were given to the district health departments from Nabanna on Thursday. In addition, several districts have been instructed to raise corona alert. These include districts like North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, West Midnapore. That is the news in Nabanna Sutra.