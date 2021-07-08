July 8, 2021

Big news in teacher recruitment! SSC has published 5 lists of upper-primary interviews – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The School Service Commission finally released the list of interviews with numbers as directed by the High Court. Job seekers have started knowing the results through the commission’s website from 12 noon on Thursday. The relevant School Service Commission has released a total of five lists which are highly significant.

First, a list with the numbers of those who were considered for the interview has been published. Secondly, the list with the numbers of those who were not considered for the interview has been published. Third, the list of those who have been canceled is published. Fourth, the list of those who did not train but applied was also published. Fifth, the cut-off marks for each subject have been listed separately.

Why did the commission publish five lists? Commission officials, the claim is since the High Court had already directed the publication of the list with numbers. In that case, the commission does not want any more legal complications with the upper primary recruitment process. By publishing five lists, the job seekers are being informed about their position. In that case, after the publication of this list, the risk of going to court will be much less, the SSC officials said. On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court may hear the next steps in the recruitment process for the upper primary on Friday.

In that case, even though the Calcutta High Court gave the green signal, the commission wants to start the interview process of the upper primary. Education Minister Bratya Basu has already directed the School Service Commission to conduct offline interviews. Although Corona will not be interviewed until the situation returns to normal, he told the commission, sources said.

On the other hand, even though the transport system has started functioning, the train service has not started yet. So SSC officials think that it is possible to do the interview only if the bus train service is normal. The interview will be conducted at the central office of the commission as it was last time. Although there is a possibility of going to court after the release of the interview list on Thursday, such a claim has been made by some of the job seekers.

