BYNGE brings Hindi fiction serials to smartphone-savvy readers

Notion Press – India’s largest publishing platform, announces the launch of ‘BYNGE’ – an app for serialized content where you can read bite-sized episodes of Fiction Serials from top writers in Indian languages. The app is available for download in Hindi on both Android and iOS devices. With over 100+ serials to read, the Bynge app offers a wide selection of content from some of the best Hindi fiction writers.

The app currently features new and original serials from blockbuster writers like Geet Chaturvedi, Kunwar Narain, Hrishikesh Sulabh, Avdhesh Preet, Krishna Kalpit, Manisha Kulshreshtha, Chandan Pandey and Kunal Singh.

Some of the eminent classical writers like Premchand, Jayshankar Prasad, Bhuvaneshwar, Aacharya Chatursen Shastris’ work will also be available to read.

With an ever growing library of serials, BYNGE’s collection includes romance, history thriller, Fantasy, Self- help, Non-fiction etc. Bynge is currently available in Hindi and Tamil and will soon be available in other Indian languages.

Features of the app:

Read web novels from top Hindi authors for free. Read serially and socially. Subscribe to get new episodes every week. Be part of a growing and vibrant community of readers and writers. Interact with your favourite writers. Write serially and get commissioned to write for smartphone-savvy readers.

“Our mission is to make quality literature attractive and accessible to the smartphone generation. We believe that popular web novels of today will get adapted to feature films and web series in the future.” says Naveen Valsakumar, co-founder and CEO of Notion Press.

Talking about the BYNGE app, the famous writer Geet Chaturvedi says, “Bynge is a wonderful and revolutionary concept bringing the reading and digital world together. It’s like having a personal library available at all times. I am excited to be associated with Bynge Hindi as a writer and I am sure it will be an enthralling experience for our readers as well.”

Famous and versatile writer Manisha Kulshreshtha says, “I am equally excited to connect and write for the Bynge app. The experience one can feel is more engaging and is the best way to reach millions at a click. When our readers are out there in the digital world, I guess it’s high time we writers too reach them at their convenient place.”

The app gives every writer a way to find and connect with new and existing readers. BYNGE is now available for free on Google Play and App Store.