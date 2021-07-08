July 8, 2021

Central Minister form Bengal: step-by-step reckoning, the reason for making Nishith-Shantanu a minister is the mastery of 2024

#Kolkata: Three years before the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and Amit Shahra gave special importance to Bengal in the reshuffle of the Union Cabinet. Although Babul Supriya and Debashree Chowdhury have resigned from the ministry, Narendra Modi has given four faces of Bengal a place in the cabinet. According to political analysts, Nishith Pramanik, Subhash Sarkar, John Barla and Shantanu Tagore are the future votebanks for ministers.

Rajbangshi Nishith has been made the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. The MP from Kochbihar is expected to work in the border areas through the home ministry. On the other hand, John Barla has been given the responsibility of Minister of State for Minority Development. Since last month, John Barla has demanded a separate North Bengal state or union territory. Under his leadership, the BJP has achieved enviable results in the 2021 assembly elections in Alipurduar. Which has helped keep the BJP’s base in North Bengal equally strong. In that sense, it is important to make John Barla a minister. Gerua Shibir wants to keep the tribal vote bank intact with his hand. Narendra Modi does not want to lose the tea garden and Rajbangshi vote bank in any way. That is why Gerua Shibir has given a special move by appointing two MPs from North Bengal as ministers.

On the other hand, Amit Shah’s goal is to keep the Matua vote bank by making Shantanu Tagore a minister. Many inside the Gerua camp think that Shantanu’s anger over the CAA can be alleviated with the ministry. He has been seen celebrating at Matua Thakurbari since he became a minister. In other words, Narendra Modi’s goal is to win the hearts and minds of the Matuas by bringing the representative of Thakur’s house in the cabinet.

Similarly, doctor Subhash Sarkar has been given a place in the cabinet as a representative of the backward people of Jangalmahal. It is also significant to make him the state minister of education. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, quipped, “The arithmetic of cabinet reshuffle will not work in the case of Bengal.” However, it is understood that after losing in Bengal, the BJP’s goal now is to save the mattress by 2024.



