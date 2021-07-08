July 8, 2021

Coronavirus Third Wave: Emphasis on district level preparation! The third wave of corona is tougher …

#Kolkata: “Infrastructure must be completed by July before the Coronavirus Third Wave arrives.” Such instructions were given to the districts from Nabanna on Thursday. In addition, several districts have been instructed to raise the Covid Alert. These include districts like North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, West Midnapore. This is the news according to Nabanna.

On this day, several instructions have been given to the districts from Navanna. Emphasis has been placed on building oxygen plants, training nurses. District governors have been asked to complete all preparations by July. In a virtual meeting with the district magistrate in Navanne, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said, “Hospitals need to build the infrastructure they were supposed to build so that we are ready to deal with the third wave. The number of tests should not be reduced. The number of tests should be increased.” Will be. “

It has also been directed to impose more restrictions in containment zones so that corona is not declining in some districts. The number of second doses should be increased in the districts where the second dose of the vaccine is much needed. Border areas need to be monitored for corona. This is what the Chief Secretary instructed in the virtual meeting with the district governors.

Meanwhile, corona infection in several districts in the state is still a concern. However, corona infection has decreased in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, the number of cases of corona virus in the state has been below one thousand. Death has also decreased.

