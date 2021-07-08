July 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Dilip Ghosh: But what is the need? This time Dilip Ghosh made fun of Rajiv Banerjee

2 min read
27 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: ‘There are some people who can’t decide where to go, what to do? He is not an official of the party. This time BJP state president Dilip Ghosh pierced Rajib Bandyopadhyay with this language. Dilip Babu went on a morning walk on Thursday morning and made such remarks about Rajib Bandyopadhyay in Newtown without naming the journalists.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh made a mockery of Rajiv Banerjee’s suggestion to opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. On a morning visit to Ecopark, Dilip Babu said that he is not in any position in the team. But did Dilip end up trying to keep Rajiv in the BJP? That question also arises. Meanwhile, rumors about Rajiv Banerjee’s return to the grassroots have intensified after his remarks yesterday. And it seems that Dilip Ghosh added more fuel. One after another Rajiv Banerjee’s Facebook posts and comments have sparked speculation. Although it is clear from the BJP state president’s remarks today, they are not looking at the matter well at all. Dilip Ghosh demanded that Rajiv Banerjee’s position should be clarified.

Shortly before the reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, Rajiv Banerjee slammed Shuvendu Adhikari without naming him. He wrote on Facebook, ‘I will tell the opposition leader 8. The only goal now should be to reduce the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas to alleviate the misery of the common man by unjustifiably attacking the Chief Minister under whose leadership and whom the people of Bengal have voted for his candidates in 213 constituencies.

Incidentally, Rajiv Banerjee made a similar post on June 8. Even there, without criticizing the state government, he advised the party leadership to introspect. Rajib’s activities increased after Mukul Roy returned to the grassroots. He was seen repeatedly meeting courtesy leaders with grassroots leaders. He even opened his mouth on social media to oppose party policy or action. Sometimes Kunal Ghosh, sometimes Perth Chatterjee, sometimes Rajib Bandyopadhyay appeared at Mukul Roy’s house in various occasions. Although then somewhat different hints match. Though there were rumors of his coming to the BJP working committee meeting, Rajiv Banerjee was also absent from the last meeting. Although the BJP did not see him.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Ashok Lahiri: ‘There is more improvement in the grassroots than the left’, says Ashok

8 mins ago admin
2 min read

Raj Chakraborty wrote down his first step in the assembly

24 mins ago admin
2 min read

Nawsad Siddique: We want hospitals-colleges-factories in the area, Nowshad is doing ‘place’ in the assembly alone

44 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Ashok Lahiri: ‘There is more improvement in the grassroots than the left’, says Ashok

8 mins ago admin
2 min read

Raj Chakraborty wrote down his first step in the assembly

24 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip Ghosh: But what is the need? This time Dilip Ghosh made fun of Rajiv Banerjee

27 mins ago admin
2 min read

Nawsad Siddique: We want hospitals-colleges-factories in the area, Nowshad is doing ‘place’ in the assembly alone

44 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.