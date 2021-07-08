Dilip Ghosh: But what is the need? This time Dilip Ghosh made fun of Rajiv Banerjee

#Kolkata: ‘There are some people who can’t decide where to go, what to do? He is not an official of the party. This time BJP state president Dilip Ghosh pierced Rajib Bandyopadhyay with this language. Dilip Babu went on a morning walk on Thursday morning and made such remarks about Rajib Bandyopadhyay in Newtown without naming the journalists.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh made a mockery of Rajiv Banerjee’s suggestion to opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. On a morning visit to Ecopark, Dilip Babu said that he is not in any position in the team. But did Dilip end up trying to keep Rajiv in the BJP? That question also arises. Meanwhile, rumors about Rajiv Banerjee’s return to the grassroots have intensified after his remarks yesterday. And it seems that Dilip Ghosh added more fuel. One after another Rajiv Banerjee’s Facebook posts and comments have sparked speculation. Although it is clear from the BJP state president’s remarks today, they are not looking at the matter well at all. Dilip Ghosh demanded that Rajiv Banerjee’s position should be clarified.

Shortly before the reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, Rajiv Banerjee slammed Shuvendu Adhikari without naming him. He wrote on Facebook, ‘I will tell the opposition leader 8. The only goal now should be to reduce the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas to alleviate the misery of the common man by unjustifiably attacking the Chief Minister under whose leadership and whom the people of Bengal have voted for his candidates in 213 constituencies.

Incidentally, Rajiv Banerjee made a similar post on June 8. Even there, without criticizing the state government, he advised the party leadership to introspect. Rajib’s activities increased after Mukul Roy returned to the grassroots. He was seen repeatedly meeting courtesy leaders with grassroots leaders. He even opened his mouth on social media to oppose party policy or action. Sometimes Kunal Ghosh, sometimes Perth Chatterjee, sometimes Rajib Bandyopadhyay appeared at Mukul Roy’s house in various occasions. Although then somewhat different hints match. Though there were rumors of his coming to the BJP working committee meeting, Rajiv Banerjee was also absent from the last meeting. Although the BJP did not see him.