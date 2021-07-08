Former Minister of State and IPS Rachpal Singh – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: One death news after another! Former Minister of State and IPS Rachpal Singh 7 He was 6 years and 8 years old at the time of his death Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of Rachpal Singh

Former IPS Rachpal Singh was elected MLA of Tarkeshwar Center in Hughli in 2011 and 2016. He was also the Minister of Tourism and Planning from 2011-2016. He later became the chairman of the State Transport Corporation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over Rachpal’s death. He said, “The death of Rachpal Singh created a vacuum in the political and administrative world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and fans.