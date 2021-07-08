ITCstore.in and Akshay Patra urge citizens of India to come forward and support those impacted by the pandemic

In yet another endeavour to make a meaningful contribution towards the society during these trying times, ITC Limited has launched ITC CARE Basket; an initiative in partnership/ collaboration with Akshay Patra. The second wave of the pandemic has resulted in many people losing their source of income including individuals & families, vulnerable sections of the society, contractual factory workers, to Mumbai Dabbawalas among others. ITC CARE Basket is a thoughtfully curated essentials basket which can support the monthly requirements of a family. Through the pandemic, ITC Ltd and Akshay Patra has been committed/ dedicated to support the government and the distressed communities with relief provisions/essentials. To further amplify this initiative they have appealed to the conscious citizens, to come forward and extend support to those who have been impacted during this long pandemic.

The ITC CARE Basket is an assortment of ITC’s wide range of FMCG products, delivering the goodness of essential micronutrients, fibre rich products, sanitisers and masks.The Care Baskets has also been extended to the home chefs who have been relentlessly cooking to support all those impacted by COVID. This initiative is live across across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad. Consumers can visit https://www.akshayapatra.org/itc-basket1 or https://www.akshayapatra.org/itc-basket2 and contribute towards a family’s food & essential requirements for a month. The team has further started its journey to reach out to more than 10 million digitally connected citizens who are looking for an avenue to contribute to the society.

Commenting on the initiative, an ITC spokesperson said, “The country has been continuing its fight against the pandemic. Among the most impacted, there are a sizeable number of individuals who are unable to acquire basic necessities for daily food consumption and require additional support and assistance to help them get back on their feet. The resilient citizen driven initiatives have been extremely heart-warming and at ITC Ltd, this sentiment has encouraged us to create multiple avenues aiding and amplifying these thoughtful efforts in a bid to assist those impacted by the pandemic.”