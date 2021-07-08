JK Tyre & Industries strengthens its OEM partnership with Hyundai Motor India

After the successful partnership for Hyundai Creta, Indian tyre industry major and the pioneer of radial tyre technology in the country, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd., has yet again joined hands with Hyundai Motor India – one of the largest car manufacturers in the country, for its latest SUV Hyundai ALCAZAR.

Driven by the technological expertise of producing high-performance tyres suited for Indian conditions, JK Tyre along with Hyundai Motors India endeavors to offer best-in-class technology, unmatchable performance, comfort, and handling to all the variants of the Hyundai ALCAZAR with its UX Royale 215/60 R17 radial tyre.

With its 5-Rib asymmetric design, variable draft groove technology, stable shoulder tread blocks, waffle groove, and aero wing design, JK Tyre’s UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre is the perfect fit for Hyundai ALCAZAR. Being pioneers in the industry, JK Tyre stands for its unwavering commitment towards providing high-end technological products that are best suited for Indian roads. The UX Royale 215/60 R17 tyre is capable of facilitating superior ride comfort with crisp handling and low noise at all speeds.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. VK Misra, Technical Director, JK Tyre and Industries said, “Our previous association with Hyundai for its highest-selling Creta model was a huge success and witnessed an overwhelming response from the customers. The newest collaboration for Hyundai ALCAZAR is a step forward to strengthen our growing relationship with the manufacturer. We are confident that through this partnership, once again we will delight customers with supreme quality tyres and best in class riding experience across all terrains. Our ongoing partnership is a testament to our growing presence in the market while offering end-to-end solutions to the customers. We look forward to a continued partnership with Hyundai Motors India for their upcoming products.”

JK Tyre & Industries has joined hands as a tyre partner for Hyundai India’s exclusive membership club ‘Hyundai Mobility Membership’. Through this association, members of

Hyundai Club across the country can avail exciting offers on JK Tyre’s products including their Smart Tyres range.

JK Tyre & Industries Limited

The flagship company of JK Organisation, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd is amongst the top 25 manufacturers in the world. Pioneers of radial technology, the Company produced the first radial tyre in 1977 and is currently the market leader in Truck Bus Radial segment. The Company provides end-to-end solutions across segments of passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farming, Off-the-Road and two & three-wheelers.

A global force, JK Tyre is present in 105 countries with over 180 Global distributors. The Company has 12 globally benchmarked ‘sustainable’ manufacturing facilities – 9 in India and 3 in Mexico – that collectively produce around 35 million tyres annually. The Company also has a strong network of over 4000 dealers and 550+ dedicated Brand shops called as Steel Wheels and Xpress Wheels.

JK Tyre’s unwavering commitment towards innovation is reflected through its state-of-the-art global research and technology centre – the Raghupati Singhania Centre of Excellence – in Mysore, which houses some of the world’s finest technologies and techniques.

JK Tyre launched India’s first ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology-and introduced Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) which monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure and temperature. In 2020, the company rolled out its 20 millionth Truck/Bus Radial tyre becoming the first and the only Indian company to achieve this milestone.

It is the only Indian tyre manufacturer to be included in the list of Superbrands India in 2019 for the seventh consecutive year. JK Tyre has been conferred the Sword of Honour for Safety across its plants by the British Safety Council, UK. The company entered the Limca Book of Records with the country’s largest off-the-road tyre – VEM 04. JK Tyre won the Economic Times Iconic Brands of the Year 2020.

JK Tyre is also synonymous with motorsport in the country. For over three decades, the Company has relentlessly worked towards shaping India’s positioning as the motorsport hub of Asia, developing the right infrastructure for the sport and promoting young talent in the arena.