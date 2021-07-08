July 8, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Nawsad Siddique: We want hospitals-colleges-factories in the area, Nowshad is doing ‘place’ in the assembly alone

2 min read
11 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: In his first speech in the assembly session, Nowshad Siddiqui, the only MLA of the United Front, passed the letter with marks. In his first speech as the only MLA of the United Front, he brought up the issue of Red Volunteers. Which many could not think. Speaking for the first time, Nowshad repeatedly spoke about the admirable role of CPIM students and youth. Nowshad spoke about how these Red Volunteers have stood by the people in Corona. He will now represent the Left and the Congress in the Assembly. And in his first budget session on Thursday, Nowshad stormed the assembly, demanding health, education and employment.

In his first budget speech, Nowshad, the lone MLA of the United Front, demanded that Bhangre, his assembly constituency, a super specialty hospital, college and factory. In fact, Mamata Banerjee has announced 1.5 crore jobs in this year’s budget. Nowshad’s speech on this day has emphasized on the implementation of that employment. In fact, the day before, Nowshad had said that he would continue to make constructive criticisms of the government. He will also help the government as much as possible for development.

In fact, he is introducing himself not as the ISF, but as the director of the United Front. In his speech, he also mentioned, “I want to maintain the entire unity of Bengal.” He complained that even after becoming a MLA, he himself was attacked. Walking the BJP’s line, he also became vocal about post-election violence. He has also mentioned several incidents of bhangra and canning.

However, he made it clear that he would not harmonize with the BJP. After concluding his first day’s speech, he said, ‘There is a deep conspiracy going on to divide Bengal. We will fight against this conspiracy. However, he made it clear that he would be vocal against the government on a number of issues, including transparent recruitment to the SSC. He also demanded multiple development works for his constituency.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Agnimitra sneers at Trinamool over Devanjan Dev despite opposing budget – News18 Bangla

22 mins ago admin
2 min read

Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo’s life is full of sympathy, what Babul wrote in the net …

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Big news in teacher recruitment! SSC has published 5 lists of upper-primary interviews – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Nawsad Siddique: We want hospitals-colleges-factories in the area, Nowshad is doing ‘place’ in the assembly alone

11 mins ago admin
2 min read

Agnimitra sneers at Trinamool over Devanjan Dev despite opposing budget – News18 Bangla

22 mins ago admin
2 min read

Babul Supriyo: Babul Supriyo’s life is full of sympathy, what Babul wrote in the net …

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

Big news in teacher recruitment! SSC has published 5 lists of upper-primary interviews – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.