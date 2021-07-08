Tell the viral dad on the net, but why?

#Kolkata: After telling Didi, tell Dad that it has gone viral on the net Whenever the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly speaks of an anti-defection law, tell the counter father that such propaganda has spread through the net. The meme has spread on social media with the picture and phone number of Kanthi MP Shishir Adhikari. BJP leader and opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari was furious over the whole incident. “People will not accept those who are preaching like that,” he said.

The state BJP leadership is upset over the issue. Naihati Trinamool MLA Perth Bhowmik made a remark to opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari while discussing the governor’s budget speech in the state assembly on Tuesday. “We got 16 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. Then we took a program. Where we said tell Didi if you don’t get Kanyashree. Tell Didi if you don’t get Rupashree.

Since then, ‘Tell Dad’ has gone viral on the net. Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Agra, East Midnapore, in March to campaign for the Assembly polls. MP Shishir Adhikari attended the meeting. He was sharply criticized by the state government and Mamata Banerjee. However, after the announcement of the results of the vote, all the calculations have been reversed. Earlier, in November last year, MP Sunil Mandal left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP. The Trinamool Congress sent a letter to the Speaker in January demanding his dismissal.

The letter was sent again on May 12 after the results of the vote were announced. A letter was sent on May 17 requesting the dismissal of Shishir Adhikari as an MP. Then on June 11, BJP MLA Mukul Roy joined the Trinamool. The BJP then sent a letter to the Speaker referring to the anti-defection law to dismiss Mukul Roy as MLA. There is a hearing on this issue on July 18. Shuvendu Adhikari, however, cautioned against the anti-defection law. The Trinamool Shibir wants to remind the context of the owner of the counter dew. So the Trinamool MLA’s ‘Tell the Father’ remark has gone viral on the net.