July 8, 2021

TMC vs Suvendu Adhikari || Speaker Daldas, Bipake opposition leader Shuvendu commented?

#Kolkata: Walking out of the assembly session on Monday, Suvendu Adhikari said, “The speaker has become a slave. I have never seen anything like this before.” “The speaker is showing weakness towards the ruling party,” Shuvendu alleged. This time Shuvendu’s statement is probably going to put him in trouble. According to sources, the Trinamool (TMC) has also started the process of bringing a notice of violation of liberty against Shuvendu. According to the Trinamool Congress party, Shuvendu has ruined the spirit of Parliament. Disrespected parliamentary norms and policies. That is why the Trinamool is filing charges against him. According to sources, Speaker Biman Banerjee sent footage of the incident yesterday. Action may be taken after examining the footage.

Although like the opposition, Shuvendu cannot be cornered in this way. He can be warned at large. Shuvendu Adhikari raised the issue of Nandigram in response to the Governor’s speech in the Assembly session on Monday. The speaker warned him that the matter was pending and therefore would be dropped from the record. He also rejected a motion to postpone post-poll violence.

After that, Shuvendu told a press conference that he had never seen the speaker turn into a slave. Wanting to silence the opposition, it is dangerous for democracy. The ruling party is not taking this comment lightly. They want Shuvendu to pay for this statement.

Shuvendu Adhikari is leading the opposition in the assembly. He has been vocal in his opposition to the Chief Minister since day one. Therefore, it is clear from this strategy that the grassroots will not miss any opportunity to counter Shuvendu. Opposition will talk about the budget proposal of the assembly today. Shuvendu Adhirakari has already complained about the deprivation of North Bengal in the budget. Today, the political circles will keep an eye on whether he will sharpen any weapon and pass it on to others without saying anything.



