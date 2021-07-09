Bengal BJP: BJP on the path of ‘expulsion’ of Rajiv Banerjee-Sabyasachis? More names on the list …

#Kolkata: The dream did not come true. Despite dreaming of capturing the state’s masnad with 200 seats, the BJP had to stop at only 6 seats. And after the defeat in the state, the BJP has started quarreling with the leaders from the grassroots. Mukul Roy has already returned to the old party Trinamool. Rajiv Bandyopadhyay and Sabyasachi Dutt are also on the list. Even Dipendu believes that leaders like Sonali Guhar are still trying to get back to the grassroots. It is reported that the joining will take place as soon as the Trinamool leader gets the green signal. But the way Rajiv and Sabyasachi are still opening their mouths against the party from the BJP, the embarrassment of Gerua Shibir is increasing. And so the news is that the BJP can walk the path of tough action this time.

Rajiv Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutt have already been protested for their anti-party activities. But they have not yet responded to the show. According to BJP sources, it will be a while to wait for the Gerua camp to expel the two leaders. And Sonali Guha, Dipendu Biswas have already appealed to Mamata Banerjee to return to the grassroots, so the message may be sent to all levels of the party with strict action against them.

Already, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, without naming Rajiv, said, “There are some people who can’t decide where to go or what to do.” He is not an official of the party. Before the reshuffle of the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, Rajiv Banerjee attacked Shuvendu Adhikari without naming him. He wrote on Facebook, ‘I will tell the opposition leader 8. The only goal now should be to reduce the price of petrol, diesel and cooking gas to alleviate the misery of the common man by unjustifiably attacking the Chief Minister under whose leadership and whom the people of Bengal have voted for his candidates in 213 constituencies. State politics is fighting over that. Earlier, the Trinamool MLA and minister of Domjur had once advised the party leadership to introspect without criticizing the state government. Even his frequent meetings with grassroots leaders make his distance from the Gerua camp clear. On the other hand, Sabyasachi also maintains distance with the team. In this situation, there is a demand from the old part of the party to take strict action against Rajiv and Sabyasachis. According to sources, the state leaders of BJP do not want to delay that action. As soon as the message comes from the central level, the Gerua camp can walk the path of expelling the Rajivs.