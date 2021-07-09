July 9, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

DSO claims to start classes at college universities immediately with free vaccines

2 min read
8 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Fees for all classes at Corona Abe College University will be waived. The DSO staged a protest on College Street demanding this. DSO student leaders and supporters marched from the front of the Mahabodhi Society to Calcutta University. Classes have been closed offline or in educational institutions for a long time in Corona situation. Reading is going on online. DSO demands that reading lessons should be started in educational institutions.

Earlier, it was demanded that all students above the age of 18 be given free corona vaccine. Not only that, the student organization has also demanded that the government should provide free vaccines to the non-teaching staff of the educational institutions. On behalf of the organization, 30 members joined the protest. They further demanded that the fee be waived. The Corona situation has created financial problems for many parents. Many have lost their jobs, and many have had their salaries halved – in many cases paying college fees. So DSO has demanded waiver of fees. The organization has already observed ‘Demand Week’ for the last one week. Abu Syed, Kolkata district secretary of DSO, said their movement would continue in the coming days.

Police were deployed outside the Calcutta University campus on College Street to mark the day’s event. The protest continued by blocking the road for a while. Later, protesters slogan on one side of the road at the request of the police. Not just Calcutta. The DSO leadership said that the movement will continue at the district level with the same demand. Especially on campuses like Vidyasagar University, North Bengal University, Burdwan University, this student organization will be vocal in its demands. Their statement to the government, their demands should be considered immediately. If necessary, they are ready to meet the Minister of Education and make their demands. In the Corona situation, the government has already brought various projects for the poor people, this time for the students, this demand has been raised on behalf of DSO.

(Amit Sarkar)



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Police custody again Debanjan and his followers in the City College vaccination case

22 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kunal Ghosh On Dilip Ghosh: Kunal Ghosh’s tweet attack on Dilip in the context of ‘murder’ FIR

30 mins ago admin
1 min read

VIDEO SSC Recruitment: SSC is going to start the recruitment process quickly, virtual meeting tomorrow!

58 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

DSO claims to start classes at college universities immediately with free vaccines

8 mins ago admin
2 min read

Police custody again Debanjan and his followers in the City College vaccination case

22 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kunal Ghosh On Dilip Ghosh: Kunal Ghosh’s tweet attack on Dilip in the context of ‘murder’ FIR

30 mins ago admin
1 min read

VIDEO SSC Recruitment: SSC is going to start the recruitment process quickly, virtual meeting tomorrow!

58 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.