High Court withdraws stay order – News18 Bangla

July 9, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

High Court withdraws stay order

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court lifted the stay on the upper primary recruitment process As a result, there is a lot of confusion regarding the recruitment of upper primary However, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay directed the School Service Commission to hear the complaints of those who have complained of opacity or irregularities in the recruitment process.

SSC 7 published the list for the interview for the recruitment of upper primary But a case was filed in the Calcutta High Court alleging opacity in that list On the basis of this, the court issued a stay order in the recruitment process

On the same day, the judge revoked the stay order and directed that the interview process could begin for the time being. However, the commission will have to hear the complaints of those who complained of opacity without being called for interview The judge directed that the job seekers will be able to lodge their complaints online and offline within two weeks Officers at the secretary level of the commission have been directed to speak directly to the complainants The court also directed the commission to dispose of the complaint within 12 weeks

This recruitment process has been stuck in various legal complications for almost five years As a result, many job seekers have crossed the age limit Therefore, the court has also recommended to the commission that those who took part in the recruitment process in 2016 should be given the opportunity to participate in the recruitment process once again.

