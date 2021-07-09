Legendary Homeopath Dr Parimal Banerji Passes Away

Prof. Dr. Parimal Banerji, 89, one of the greatest and most prolific practitioners of homeopathy, passed away at his home in Kolkata on July 7. He is survived by his son and two daughters.

Dr Banerji’s work had humble beginnings almost 69 years ago in 1951 when he started practicing under the aegis of his father, the late Dr Pareshnath Banerji, in Mihijam, a small town in Jharkhand. He considered his father, his mentor, teacher, and guide. Dr Parimal Banerji was the grandnephew of the great social reformer, Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. His pioneering research led him to develop a completely new approach in homeopathy. He was the founder of ‘Advanced Homeopathy’ and introduced the world to a system of medicine which revolutionised the practice of homeopathy. The great intellectual has authored several books on Advanced Homeopathy, the origin of life force and other areas of scientific interest. He was a regular speaker at innumerable international conferences.

On this solemn occasion, Dr Kalyan Banerjee, son-in-law of the late Dr Parimal Banerji, paying tribute to his father-in-law and said, “It was common to see patients waiting to get an appointment outside his clinic for days together.He did his best to reach out to and treat as many patients as he could. There were times when he would meet with his patients for 20 hours at a stretch, uninterruptedly and he wrote several million prescriptions in his lifetime. Besides being a personal loss, his demise is a great loss to the field of homeopathy. His dedication towards his profession was such that he continued seeing his patients remotely until a few days before his demise.”

Dr. Banerji was also a great philanthropist, who charged a fee for his services for only a part of his working day and Dr Kalyan Banerjee too follows this tradition in his clinic consulting all patients who visit him in the evening slots absolutely free of cost. In his monumental efforts towards better access to health care services, Dr. Parimal Banerji established centres of treatment and research in several cities in India and doctors from several countries including England, the United States of America, Germany, Italy, France, Australia et al trained with him.

Among his patients were several noted national and international dignitaries of the highest stature, including artists, scientists, writers, and people from all walks of life. The widely sought doctor treated patients for a wide range of life threatening, rare and difficult illnesses from India and across the world.