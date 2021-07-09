Madan Mitra: He got up himself, Madan Mitra wants Modi-Shah to ride in a bullock cart too! But why?

#Kolkata: Petrol-diesel price hike (Petrol Price) Trahi Trahi Rob middle class. A few weeks ago, the price of petrol in cities like Mysore, Mumbai and Bhopal touched Rs 100 per liter. Kolkata did not have to wait long, this time the price of petrol has crossed the threshold of the century in different districts including the metropolis. In this situation, the Trinamool is coming out in full force against the Narendra Modi government at the Center. Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and other leaders have chosen a strange tagline to attack Narendra Modi. Abhishek wrote in the tagline, ‘Modi Babu, Petrol Bekabu’. Since then, grassroots leaders have been attacking the Center using that tagline. But everyone seemed to be overwhelmed by Madan Mitra, the Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati.

Petrol prices have crossed the century mark. Trinamool leaders are taking to the streets in protest. But Madan Mitra means surprise. So Madan Mitra protested by riding a bicycle and pushing a bullock cart to protest the increase in petrol price. The Trinamool MLA of Kamarhati traveled in a bullock cart from Rathtala of Belgharia, via Nilganj Road, to the corner of Viva Cinema.

After that, Madan Mitra’s sarcasm in Madan’s cheap manner, ‘It is the last time of Narendra Modi’s government. The last nail in the coffin is the price of a hundred rupees for petrol. ‘ After that, Madan showed the cows and said, ‘If you give him two bucks, he will go. Modi should have gone to Parliament in Shah’s bullock cart. Then people would understand how much suffering. ‘

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has taunted the Modi government over rising fuel prices. According to them, it is the gift of an anti-people government. Petrol-diesel and cooking gas prices have gone beyond human tolerance. No statement is being issued on behalf of the central government. The problems of the common man are increasing due to the increase in the price of petrol and diesel almost every day. However, the leaders and ministers of the ruling party of the state are saying that there is no consciousness at the center. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad has also taken to the streets in protest. They were holding placard posters on fuel price hike and protesting with slogans against the Center. A street play was also made about Narendra Modi’s puppetry and ‘Pull the rope and pull the king will be Khan Khan’. Members of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad took part in this fancy protest.