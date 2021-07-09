July 9, 2021

Mamata Banerjee writes cordial letter to Sheikh Hasina thanking her for mangoes Mamata writes in letter to Hasina: ‘I sent so many mangoes with two hands full’ – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A few days ago, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent mangoes for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mangoes also came from the banks of the Padma for President Ramnath Kobind Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter thanking the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for sending the mangoes.

Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina sent the famous Haribhanga mango from Rangpur district of Bangladesh for Mamata Banerjee. In all, about 2200 kg of mangoes came from Bangladesh 400 kg mango 6 came only for West Bengal Not only the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister or the President, but also high-ranking government bureaucrats came from neighboring countries.

The Chief Minister’s relationship with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh has always been very cordial It is also clear in Mamata’s letter sent to Sheikh Hasina Addressing the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Hasina Di, Mamata wrote, “I am very happy to receive your mango. I have never heard of Haribhanga mango in Rangpur district of Bangladesh You have sent so many mangoes that I have lost two hands. ‘ Expressing his gratitude, the Chief Minister further said in the letter, “I respect the fragrance of Bangladesh mixed in that mango. I’m really overwhelmed. ‘

In the past, Sheikh Hasina has requested Mamata Banerjee for Teesta water Mamata has also asked Hasina why Bangladesh’s hilsa is not coming But the warmth of the Mamata-Hasina relationship for Teesta water or Bangladesh’s hilsa has not diminished, it has been proved again in mango diplomacy.



