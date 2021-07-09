Mukul Roy: Is Mukul Roy the PAC chairman? Friday may be noisy in the assembly!

#Kolkata: The BJP Trinamool has been embroiled in controversy over the nomination of Mukul Roy as a member of the Public Accounts Committee of the Legislative Assembly. The BJP had fielded six candidates for the post of PAC chairman. The names of 14 people were submitted on behalf of the Trinamool. In this situation, there is speculation whether Mukul Roy will get the post of chairman. In this atmosphere, Shuvendu Adhikari is again claiming that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly has called a hearing on Mukul’s post on July 16. In this situation, on the last day of the current session of the Legislative Assembly, the name of the PAC chairman may be announced today. And that name is more likely to be Mukul Roy, that’s what political circles like.

Regarding the submission of Mukul Roy’s nomination for the post of PAC member, Mamata Banerjee made it clear, ‘Anyone can nominate. The one who submitted, Mukul Roy, is a BJP member. Binoy Tamang will also support him. If there is a vote, let’s see who has how much power. BJP will see how much power of the people.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari, however, refused to give up. He claimed that the speaker had called a hearing in the assembly on July 18 on Mukul’s PAC membership. He will be present there himself. Even if it doesn’t work, he will approach the court at regular intervals. In a somewhat contemptuous tone, Shuvendu said, “Who will not be a MLA, how can he be the chairman of PAC?” As a result, even if the PAC chairman is announced today, the anti-regime conflict may take a final shape.

However, the ruling camp is not letting Shuvendu or BJP retaliate. Trinamool leaders say sarcastically, “The future will answer Shuvendu’s words. Rules will give him all the answers. In fact, Shuvendu doesn’t know the rules of the assembly well. Let him know that first. He has just become the Leader of the Opposition. He should be told who he will not be. ” However, the way in which Mamata Banerjee directly expressed her support for Mukul Roy made it clear earlier that the Trinamool would not leave the battlefield.

It is to be noted that even though a hearing has been called on the Mukul issue, it has been clarified in a letter to the Opposition from the Secretariat of the Legislative Assembly that only the Speaker has the authority to take a decision in this regard. Whatever he says will be implemented. In this situation, there is a lot of speculation about who will be the PSC chairman. Like one party, Mukul Roy is the first choice of the government. Again, the BJP is not willing to accept Mukul in this way. As a result, the tug-of-war over the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee continues.