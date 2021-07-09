July 9, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Police custody again Debanjan and his followers in the City College vaccination case

2 min read
12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: City Sessions Court orders police custody in nine Amherstit vaccine cases, including Debanjan. Earlier, Debanjan was remanded in police custody and jail in the Kasba case This time Debanjan and his accomplices are in police custody in the case of City College Kolkata police will interrogate them face to face How did they do the vaccine camp at that college? How did you cheat? The matter will be questioned by the officers of the intelligence department of Calcutta Police Nine people were produced in the city sessions court on Friday According to court sources, Devanjan’s lawyer had said that Devanjan was being brought to the fore in secret. Devanjan has been the victim of the situation Devanjan himself did not tell anyone to get vaccinated People have come to the Amherst Street camp He added that Devanjan was ill a few years ago But due to lack of money he could not do counseling then, he showed it to the doctor in Sinthi Opposing the government prosecutor, he raised the question, why did Debanjan give the wrong injection? Why did you play with people’s lives? Devanjan gave the wrong vaccine by giving free vaccine camp, isn’t it a crime if no one dies or gets sick? Everyone has a role to play in this case Debanjan has been remanded in police custody till July 23 in the Amherstreet case after hearing questions from both sides. The judge remanded the remaining eight in police custody till July 16

ARPITA HAZRA



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Kunal Ghosh On Dilip Ghosh: Kunal Ghosh’s tweet attack on Dilip in the context of ‘murder’ FIR

20 mins ago admin
1 min read

VIDEO SSC Recruitment: SSC is going to start the recruitment process quickly, virtual meeting tomorrow!

48 mins ago admin
1 min read

Zika Threat in Bengal: Bangla is not safe for ‘Zika’ to enter India! Final Warning …

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Police custody again Debanjan and his followers in the City College vaccination case

12 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kunal Ghosh On Dilip Ghosh: Kunal Ghosh’s tweet attack on Dilip in the context of ‘murder’ FIR

20 mins ago admin
1 min read

VIDEO SSC Recruitment: SSC is going to start the recruitment process quickly, virtual meeting tomorrow!

48 mins ago admin
1 min read

Zika Threat in Bengal: Bangla is not safe for ‘Zika’ to enter India! Final Warning …

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.