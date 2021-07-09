Police custody again Debanjan and his followers in the City College vaccination case

#Kolkata: City Sessions Court orders police custody in nine Amherstit vaccine cases, including Debanjan. Earlier, Debanjan was remanded in police custody and jail in the Kasba case This time Debanjan and his accomplices are in police custody in the case of City College Kolkata police will interrogate them face to face How did they do the vaccine camp at that college? How did you cheat? The matter will be questioned by the officers of the intelligence department of Calcutta Police Nine people were produced in the city sessions court on Friday According to court sources, Devanjan’s lawyer had said that Devanjan was being brought to the fore in secret. Devanjan has been the victim of the situation Devanjan himself did not tell anyone to get vaccinated People have come to the Amherst Street camp He added that Devanjan was ill a few years ago But due to lack of money he could not do counseling then, he showed it to the doctor in Sinthi Opposing the government prosecutor, he raised the question, why did Debanjan give the wrong injection? Why did you play with people’s lives? Devanjan gave the wrong vaccine by giving free vaccine camp, isn’t it a crime if no one dies or gets sick? Everyone has a role to play in this case Debanjan has been remanded in police custody till July 23 in the Amherstreet case after hearing questions from both sides. The judge remanded the remaining eight in police custody till July 16

ARPITA HAZRA