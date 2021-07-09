Rajib Banerjee: ‘Trinamool brokers’ demand to expel Rajibs, ‘Adi’ BJP camp is blowing in anger!

#Kolkata: On social media, Amrita Banerjee, general secretary of the state BJP’s Mahila Morcha, vented her anger against grassroots leaders like Rajiv Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutt. Sitting at his home in Sonarpur, he vented his anger. The BJP’s general secretary Rajiv Banerjee and Sabyasachi have made explosive comments on Facebook Live, causing a stir in the BJP.

On Facebook Live, Amrita said that the state BJP’s 2021 vote has been ruined because of the broker leaders from the grassroots. But the party did not take any action against them. Despite repeated calls to the BJP leadership, no decision has been taken against them. People like Rajiv Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutt are constantly speaking against the party. If such grassroots brokers are not removed, then those who are homeless in the post-election violence, those who are still homeless due to the oppression of the ruling party, will not get justice. Amrita also demanded immediate action against Rajiv.

Sumit Das, president of the BJP’s organizing district in South 24 Parganas, said the state leadership must look into the matter. However, according to him, this should not be said on Facebook.

On the other hand, Kaushik Ghosh, state treasurer of BJP Youth Front, has also posted a tune on Facebook about Rajiv Banerjee. With screenshots of Rajiv’s multiple posts, Kaushik wrote, ‘These TMC brokers are no longer acceptable. It is not clear how the thief Rajiv Banerjee is still in the BJP. I swear by the mother of India, the day I see the party office, I will be chased away from the party office with abuse. I will accept whatever the consequences are. Mother India wins. ‘ In fact, after losing the assembly vote, the Gerua camp is now trying to form an opposition. But leaders like Rajiv Banerjee are repeatedly creating embarrassment on the way forward, this is the allegation of the leaders and workers of the old BJP camp. In this situation, Rajiv Banerjee, BJP may take strict action against Sabyasachi Dutt, sources said.