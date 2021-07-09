Tata Motors partners with IndusInd Bank to provide exclusive offers on passenger vehicles to its customers

In an effort to make its New Forever range of Tata Motors cars and UVs more accessible in these challenging times, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, has rolled out exciting finance offers for its passenger vehicle customers in collaboration with IndusInd Bank. The company has been partnering with banks to provide lucrative offers for its customers. As part of this partnership with IndusInd Bank, the Company will provide the Step Up scheme where the customers can choose and buy from the safest range of passenger cars in the country, with a special low EMI option scheme for the first 3-6 months.

Under the Step Up scheme, customers can now avail EMI options lowered by 60% starting from INR 834/- per lakh per month, depending on the scheme and the products at an attractive interest rate. As per the scheme, the EMI payments will remain lower for a period of 3-6 months depending on the convenience of the buyer. This will be provided with non-income proof funding and flexible tenor options ranging from 1 to 7 years depending on the product and variant. Furthermore, while the purchase of the Harrier, Safari or Tigor gets a loan to value (LTV) of up to 85% on the ex-showroom price, purchase of Tiago, Nexon or Altroz will make the customers eligible to get an LTV of 90%.

Commenting on the roll out of these finance schemes offers, Mr. Ramesh Dorairajan, Head Network Management and Trade Finance, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, said, “We, at Tata Motors, have always been committed to supporting our customers at all times. The recent Covid-19 upsurge has impacted everyone and to help our passenger car family in these challenging moments, we are delighted to be partnering with IndusInd Bank to roll out special finance schemes. This is in alignment with our constant effort to fast track the availability of safe personal mobility solutions to individuals and families at pocket friendly rates. We hope that these offers will boost customer morale and make the process of purchasing a car more convenient.”

Elaborating on the initiative Mr. T.A. Rajagoppalan, Executive Vice President, Passenger Vehicles, IndusInd Bank said, “At IndusInd, we believe in staying agile and responding to customer needs in keeping with emerging demand indicators. These innovative financial schemes aim at not only reducing the burden on the customer’s wallet during these tough times, but also allow them to prioritize commute in a hygienic, safe and comfortable environment. We take pride in joining hands with Tata Motors to roll out these schemes.”