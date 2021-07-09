Zika Virus in Bengal: What is the risk of Zika virus in Bengal? Important steps to renew!

#Kolkata: There is no protection in one corona, the companion Zika virus. This time Zika virus was found in Kerala. This is the first time the Zika virus has been found in a person’s body. Kerala Health Minister Veena George made the announcement. And as soon as the incident in Kerala became public, the West Bengal government also moved. Nabanna has formed a five-member expert committee for Zika virus alone. The committee will advise the government on various issues related to the virus.

A message has already been sent to each district administration on behalf of Navanna. If a person has symptoms of Zika virus, they have been instructed to report it to the health department immediately. Pregnant women have been instructed to pay special attention to Zika virus as it is more prevalent in pregnant women.

Incidentally, Zika is a mosquito-borne disease. The disease is spread by mosquito bites. Its carrier is the Aedes mosquito. These mosquitoes usually bite during the day. Chikungunya has the same symptoms as Zika virus. Zika virus usually does not cause any serious physical damage. However, if the presence of Zika virus is detected in a pregnant woman, the infection can occur. The virus can be spread through sexual activity and through the blood.

The Covid 19 virus has not gone away yet, this time the presence of Zika virus is the cause of the problem. The first case of corona virus was found in Kerala, this time Zika virus was also found in the same state. The virus was found in the body of a 24-year-old pregnant woman. His home is in the Parassala area. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

So far, samples from 19 people in the area have been sent to the National Institute of Virology. However, the NIV has not yet confirmed the number of positive reports. Meanwhile, the Kerala Health Department is working to confirm the presence of Zika virus. They have started taking necessary steps so that the situation does not get out of hand. Attempts are being made to eradicate Zika virus by following all procedures. Officers in charge of the government have already visited the area. Each district has been warned. They have been asked to be ready to deal with any situation.