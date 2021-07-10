Babul Supriyo: Dilip’s ‘joy’ in Babul who lost the ministry? What did Babul Supriya stab in the Facebook post?

#Kolkata: Eight-year-old Union Minister Babul Supriyo has been dropped from the Narendra Modi government’s cabinet. Babul Supriyo has been at the center of the discussion by posting one Facebook post after another since the day he left the ministry. This time, the BJP MP from Asansol posted directly about BJP state president Dilip Ghosh. There is a lot of discussion going on about that post mixed with a little irony. The question is whether the rift in the Bengal BJP is becoming more and more apparent.

‘I have been asked to resign.’ Babul Supriya was the first to post such a post on social media on the day he left the ministry. Later, Babul wrote about ‘correction’ again, ‘It may not be right to use the word’ resignation ‘in this way. ” Although the remarks were re-explained, it became clear that day that there was some arrogance in the post of the former Union Minister.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also commented on the non-availability of Babul’s ministry. Later on Friday, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said Babul had breathed his last. The way the Chief Minister has attacked Babul at different times, Dilip Ghosh said, ‘Babul was an active minister. But when he was a minister, the Chief Minister did not speak less. Now Babul breathed his last. ‘

Babul Supriya posted a Facebook post in the wake of the BJP state president’s remarks. “As the president of the state, Dilip Ghosh says a lot of ‘joy of the mind’,” says Babul. He said again, I heard But what is the harm if I do not understand why I made this statement this time? This is my response! I am happy that Dilipada got pleasure to “save my breath”! He is the president of the state – everyone’s respect! I also pay my sincere respects to dear Dilipda !! ” Babul also mentioned that even though he understood Dilip’s statement, he did not want to understand it. According to Babul, he did not understand Dilip Babu’s statement. The question in the political arena is after this poster, but is the BJP’s infighting becoming more apparent?

Babul Supriya Facebook post

Not only Babul, but another BJP MP Soumitra Khan became vocal on Facebook as he did not get the ministry. His speech made it clear that he was in conflict with the state leadership. Dilip Ghosh, however, is not willing to follow such social media posts at all. He had earlier said that such posts were not given importance in the BJP. When asked about Babul’s post this morning, Dilip Ghosh said, ‘I have made everything clear on behalf of the party. Those who have difficulty understanding, have problems, they have some problems.